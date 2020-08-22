Israel’s tally of Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000

Jerusalem, Aug 22 : Israel’s confirmed Covid-19 cases surpassed the mark of 100,000 on Friday, the Israeli Health Ministry said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 100,716, with 1,117 new cases registered since Thursday night, Xinhua reported.

The death toll rose to 809, with 14 new death cases, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 389 to 390, out of 764 patients currently hospitalised.

The total recoveries reached 77,785 after 3,206 new ones were added, while the number of active cases dropped to 22,122.

The ministry also said that 1.1 billion shekels (about $323 million) will be allocated for the country’s health system to prepare for the coming winter.

The money will help Israeli hospitals and state-mandated health service organisations deal with the challenges of the pandemic, as the number of patients in serious condition is predicted to increase significantly in the winter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.