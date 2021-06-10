Isreal faces risk of violence as Naftali Bennett set to oust Netanyahu

Tel Aviv: Former Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett is finally set to oust the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The sworn-in ceremony of the new government will be held on Sunday.

The eight members of the new coalition have a slim majority. It has 61 of 120 Knesset seats. They came from different political walks, however, they have one thing in common, ‘they dislike Netanyahu’.

Although, everything is set, Netanyahu who has called the new coalition the “fraud of the century” is still trying to hold power. He is trying to find defectors among the coalition.

Donna Robinson Divine, professor of Jewish Studies and Government at Smith College said that Netanyahu pushed country for election four times in two years.

Political violence threat

The head of Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman has also warned of political violence.

It seems that the Israel will also witness the violence as witnessed by the United States after the victory of Joe Biden as President.

Netanyahu’s supporters are putting pressure on lawmakers for not voting in favour of new governments. They are gathering in front of lawmakers’ houses for demonstration.

It will be remained to be seen whether the transition of power in Israel will be peaceful or not.

Meanwhile, as per coalition deal, Bennett and Lapid have agreed to rotate as PM of Israel. Bennett will serve first.

Who is Naftali Bennett?

Naftali Bennett who is the leader of the Yamina Party is the son of immigrants from the United States. He has served in special forces units of the Israeli Defense Forces before becoming a software entrepreneur.

In 2006, he entered politics. Until 2008, he served as Chief of Staff. Later, he has become the leader of Jewish Home Party.

In the recently held elections in the country, the party won seven seats of Knesset, the national legislature of Israel.

Who is Yair Lapid?

Yair Lapid who was a journalist before joining politics has launched his political party, Yesh Atid in 2012.

During 2013-14, his party was part of Netanyahu’s coalition government and he served as country’s finance minister.

In the elections held in March this year, his party emerged as the second-largest party. Currently, Yair Lapid is the opposition leader in Knesset.