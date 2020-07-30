ISRO facilities to be free or at a cheap cost for PVT sector

Posted By News Desk Published: 30th July 2020 4:31 pm IST
isro

Chennai: With the government deciding to encourage private sector participation in the space field, the Indian space agency has said its facilities will be offered free of cost or at a reasonable cost for carrying out various space sector related activities.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), pointing out that space activities require extensive infrastructure and facilities for research and development, integration and testing, space launch, satellite operations and control as well as rolling out space based services, said they are capital intensive and take time to establish.

“These facilities are already established and functional in ISRO. A mechanism is to be created for sharing of capital intensive Department of Space (DOS) owned facilities and premises by the private sector”

it said.

According to the ISRO, in order to encourage participation of non-government private entities or private sector, a suitable mechanism will be worked out for promotion and hand holding, sharing of technology and expertise.

A national-level nodal agency is necessary to promote, hand hold, permit, monitor and supervise space activities by private sector and accord necessary permissions as per the regulatory provisions, exemptions and statutory guidelines, it added.

Towards this, an Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is being established as an independent nodal agency under the Space Department for allowing space activities and usage of its facilities by the private sector as well as to prioritise the launch manifest.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaTechnology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close