ISRO launches PSLV C52

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th February 2022 10:45 am IST
Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV C52 carrying orbit earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two other small satellites from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Sriharikota: Contrails left behind by Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO)’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV C52 carrying orbit earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two other small satellites, after its launch from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
