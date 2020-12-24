ISRO to set up UP regional centre at IIT-BHU

Varanasi, Dec 24 IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will set up its Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S) at IIT-BHU here.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed virtually between IIT-BHU and ISRO which will pave the way for advanced research in the future technology of the Indian space programme.

IIT-BHU director Prof P.K. Jain said that the RAC-S will act as a major facilitator for promoting space technology activities in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

IIT-BHU will act as a catalyst for capacity building, awareness creation and research and development activities of ISRO, and the activities of RAC-S shall be directed to maximise the utilisation of research potential, infrastructure, expertise available at ISRO and IIT-BHU.

Jain further said IIT-BHU will be the leader and project monitor of RAC-S in which institutes of excellence in the field of science and technology in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be roped in to participate in various research and development activities.

With the help of the RAC-S, IIT-BHU will leverage research in space science and space technology, space application, agriculture, telecommunications, meteorology, and water resources to design developmental models for effective natural resource management. He reiterated that such an initiative will greatly benefit the Purvanchal and central regions of the country.

The Centre will facilitate short and long-term projects to propel the culture of research and development. Short-term projects for B. Tech and M. Tech students from the institute and associate institutes will also be included in this sequence.

Long term research and development projects, leading to the Ph.D. programme, will also be offered. Capacity building programmes like conferences, exhibitions and short courses will also be organised to strengthen the knowledge base in the field.

