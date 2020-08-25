ISRO, VSSUT ink MoU for setting up space innovation centre

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 : Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up a space innovation-cum-incubation centre at the technical institute.

The Veer Surendra Sai Space Innovation Centre (VSSSIC) will promote knowledge about space research among the students, said a statement.

The virtual signing ceremony was attended by ISRO Chairman K. Sivan and varsity vice-chancellor Atal Chaudhuri.

As part of the MoU, ISRO will provide a one-time grant in aid of Rs 50 lakh as seed money to create laboratory facilities for the conduct of research and development work in the area of sounding rocket, launch vehicles and satellites.

ISRO will also provide training and technical support to the students of VSSUT and help in launching from their facilities, the statement said.

