‘Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar’: SRK’s virtual b’day bash on Nov 2

Mumbai: ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan, will be turning an year older and fabulous on November 2. The actor will celebrate his 55th birthday on Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is no less than a festival for his fans across the globe. Every year his fans used to gather in large numbers outside his residence ‘Mannat’ in Bandra, Mumbai, to catch a glimpse of the actor and wish him on his special day.

But this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, fans won’t be able to do the same. Does that mean his birthday this year will not be celebrated by SRKians? If you thing so, then you are wrong.

Shah Rukh Khan’s virtual birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan is currently with his family in the UAE, and has told his fans: “iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar (this time show your love from a distance).” As advised, a fan club of the actor will host a virtual cake-cutting ceremony, which can be accessed from across the world.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are ready to make it a grand affair, virtually. The report said that fans will be cutting cakes at their homes and can join in the celebrations via live streaming. The report added that the midnight celebration will be followed by a virtual birthday party on Monday at 11 am with selfie booths, games, SRK quizzes, live interactions among the fans, and a few performances.

Apart from this, a few charitable activities like distributing 5555 Covid kits with masks and sanitisers, 5555 meals to the needy, visiting orphanages and old-age homes have also been planned for the special day.

Speaking about the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which failed to impress the audience.

B-Town’s King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines again since announcing his next co-production film “Love Hostel” under his Red Chillies Entertainment production house. After a hiatus of two years, he is set to make a comeback acting in the movie “Pathan”, starring Deepika Padukone, and is reportedly going to start shooting in November.