ISSF WC: India bags gold in women’s Trap Team event

New Delhi: The Indian team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, and Shreyasi Singh bagged a gold medal in the women’s Trap Team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, India won a silver medal in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event. The Indian team of Gurpreet Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh were beaten by the USA in the final.

India currently top the medal tally charts and has won 29 medals in the tournament, which includes 14 gold.

On Saturday, India’s teenage pairing of Vijayveer and Tejaswini won gold in the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event on competition day nine of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. They had beaten compatriots Gurpreet Singh and Abhidnya Ashok Patil 9-1, in a one-sided final.

Also, the Italian pair of Alessia Iezzi and Valerio Grazini had struck gold in the Trap Mixed Team competition, when they had defeated Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and Adrian Drobny 39-36 in the gold medal match. The Trap Mixed Team is an Olympic discipline.

The Indian pair of Sreyashi Singh and Kynan Chenai, had made it through to the bronze medal match in the Trap Mixed Team, after shooting 141 out of 150 in the qualification round. They stood fourth among 13 teams and faced the Turkish pairing of Yavuz Ilnam and Safiye Sariturk for a shot at a World Cup medal.

However, the Turkish pair, riding on a brilliant performance by Yavuz, who shot down 23 out of the allotted 25 targets, claimed the bronze, with the final scoreline reading 38-35 in their favour, after 50 shots.