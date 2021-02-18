Issue birth, death certificates in one week or resign: GHMC Addl Commissioner

Hyderabad: The GHMC higher officials expressed their dismay over inordinate delay in issuing birth and death certificates. It is learnt that the process of issuing certificates has been stopped for the past two weeks in many areas of the city.

The Additional Commissioner GHMC (Health) B Santosh has taken the Assistant Medical Officers to the task and warned them of disciplinary action if all the pending applications are not expedited within a week.

It is further learnt that the higher officials of GHMC given an option to the Assistant Medical officers who are serving in different circles of the Municipality to either expedite the issue of birth and death certificates within a week or resign from their posts.

It is reported that the delay in the issuance of birth and death certificates started since the task was assigned to “Me Seva”. In the past, the people had the choice to submit their application to either “Citizen Service Centre” or “Me Seva”. But it was decided later on to issue these certificates through “Me Seva” only.

It is said that the public is being put to inconvenience due to lack of coordination between GHMC officials and “Me Seva” staff.