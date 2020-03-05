IStandWithHarshMander trends as activist faces allegation in SC

A+ A-

New Delhi: IAS turned activist, Harsh Mander had filed a plea to register FIR against BJP leaders for inciting violence by delivering hate speeches. BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, and Parvesh Verma had fuelled hatred among citizens hours before the violence in Delhi which killed more than 45 in the capital.

Ironically, the Supreme Court has counter-attacked Mander over his speech of not trusting the judiciary, during anti-CAA protests.“This fight cannot be fought in Parliament. Because the parties who call themselves secular, they don’t have the morals in them anymore. We cannot fight this fight in the Supreme Court because we have seen that in the case of Ayodhya, NRC, and Kashmir, the Supreme Court did not protect humanity, equality or secularism,” Mander had said in his speech.

Supreme Court had on Wednesday transferred Mander’s plea to High Court while the Police filed an affidavit in Supreme Court.

Twitteratis are strongly condemning the Court’s conduct of slipping away from the principal case of the hate speeches from BJP leaders and Solicitor general Tushar Mehta for making false submissions against Mander.

Delhi violence case: Supreme Court declines to hear Harsh Mander’s petition today. Court says that if this is how he feels about the courts then it will have to be decided first whether he should be given a hearing at all. https://t.co/HJEeSedu3a — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

Image: Twitter

