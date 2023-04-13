IT boom in Telangana attracting students from neighbouring states

Hyderabad: The quality of education in Telangana state is increasing and Hyderabad has turned into an information technology hub. Students from across the country and abroad are moving to Hyderabad owing to the availability of educational facilities and job opportunities. Among them are students from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 3.12 lakh applications have been received for TS EAMCET, out of which more than 70,000 applications have been received from Andhra Pradesh. Last year, 53,931 students from Andhra Pradesh applied. Till April 11 this year, 70,172 applications have been received. Out of which, 20,091 applications have been received for agriculture and 50,081 for engineering.

There are many renowned engineering and pharmacy colleges established around Hyderabad and non-local candidates are trying to occupy the seats. Due to the IT boom, the number of seats in several engineering courses other than computer science in the famous engineering sector and universities has increased tremendously. Due to which students from Andhra Pradesh are moving to Hyderabad for education where better placement opportunities are available in more than 50 engineering colleges.

If we look at the previous years, in 2022, the JNTUH had received a total of 2, 66, 714 applications out of which 1, 72, 238 were for the Engineering stream while 94, 476 were for Agriculture and Medical. In 2021, the total of number of applications received by JNTUH was 2, 51, 604 out of which 1, 64, 963 were for Engineering and 86, 641 applications for Agriculture and Medical.

In 2020, the JNTUH received a total of 2, 22, 246 applications out of which 1, 43, 265 were for Engineering and 78, 981 applications were for Agriculture and Medical. In 2019, the total applications received by JNTUH were 2, 17, 199 applications out of which 1, 42, 210 were for the Engineering stream while 74, 989 applications were for the Agriculture and Medical streams.