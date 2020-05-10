IT companies in Hyderabad asked to follow these guidelines

Hyderabad: IT companies in Hyderabad were asked to follow a set of guidelines issued by Cyberabad Police.

On Saturday, Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjanar also held a meeting with the IT industry bodies including SCSC, HYSEA and NASSCOM to explain the guidelines.

Guidelines issued for IT companies in Hyderabad

Follow staggered timing. Employees should log in between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and logout between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Increase employee strength in the office to 33 percent in a phased manner. Rest of them must work from home. Issue authorization letters to employees and cabs used to pick and drop them. Employees must carry both authorization letters and ID cards while traveling to and from the office. Health and safety measures must be followed. Social distancing norms must be followed in cabs and buses used to pick and drop employees. Management should ensure that employees do not gather outside IT parks and campus as it will lead to other activities on the road. Companies should not allow the cafeteria to operate.

It may be mentioned that the above list if not exhaustive.

