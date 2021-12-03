IT companies in Hyderabad may continue work from home amid Omicron scare

Hyderabad: Amid the threat of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, IT companies in Hyderabad have adopted a wait and watch policy over work from home.

Telangana Today quoted the president of Hyderabad Software Enterprise Association (HYSEA), the apex body of IT/ITeS companies in Hyderabad, K Aroll saying that currently, five percent of employees of large companies are working from office whereas, in mid-size and small companies, around 30 and 70 percent respectively are working from the office.

Earlier, these companies were thinking of increasing the percentage of employees working from the office, however, due to the Omicron threat, companies in Hyderabad might delay their plans.

Work from Home in Hyderabad

After COVID-19 hit the world last year, many companies were forced to shut down their offices and work remotely. Now, after a year, people have slowly started adapting to the Work from Home culture.

Currently, almost all IT / ITES companies in Hyderabad are not only allowing their employees to work from home but also offering jobs to candidates after conducting interviews online.

Authorities take preventive measures in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, authorities have started taking preventive measures in Hyderabad due to the threat of the Omicron variant.

On December 1, it has been announced that the Sunday-Funday event at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund has been canceled in view of Omicron reported in a few countries.

Health authorities have strengthened surveillance at Hyderabad Airport. A total of 10 teams have been deployed at the airport for screening the passengers arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries.

Omicron cases in India

Two cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka.

“Both persons had travelled from South Africa. Their contacts have been identified and are under monitoring,” said Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (IMRC).

“All Omicron related cases have been found to have mild symptoms so far. No severe symptoms have been noticed in Omicron infection in all such cases, both in the country and abroad,” the Health Ministry said.