It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional: Bumrah

Ahmedabad: On World Heath Day, India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah urged people of the country to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their lives on the line to fight COVID-19, by staying indoors.

“It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us, every day,” Bumrah wrote on his Twitter handle.

Recently, Bumrah told senior India opener and his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma about how he takes inspiration from Swedish star footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the way he rose from the ashes to become one of the best in the business.

Talking on Instagram live with Rohit, Bumrah said: “I love Ibra. I can relate to his story that people did not take him seriously and then he became a star. I can relate as I think people took me lightly initially and then I proved them wrong, I am still trying.”

Bumrah has also been using the nationwide lockdown period to bring the gardener out in him. In a tweet recently, he posted photos of him watering plants at home.

Source: IANS

