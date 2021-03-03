IT dept raids Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap’s houses in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department’s investigation unit on Wednesday conducted searches at the properties of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl in Mumbai in connection with Kashyap’s production house Phantom Films.

As per reports, IT department raids are underway at nearly 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune including the properties of producer Madhu Mantena, Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed), Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan). Exceed Entertainment and Kwan Entertainment are Mumbai’s popular celebrity management agencies..

“Income Tax raids underway at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai: Income Tax Department,” ANI tweeted.

An I-T department source related to the probe told IANS, “Searches are on at the premises of Pannu, Kashyap and Bahl in Mumbai and other locations.”

The source, however, refused to share further details of the case.

Reports also said that the searches are going on at the premises of these Bollywood personalities in connection with some “tax evasion” matter.

Kashyap, Bahl and Pannu have been vocal on the social media platforms and have also raised their concern over the farmers’ protest, which have been going at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws.

(With agency inputs)