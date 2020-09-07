It doesn’t matter which family you come from: Vikram Kochhar

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANSlife) Actor Vikram Kochhar, who is known for his roles in the web series ‘Sacred Games’ and film ‘Kesari’, believes that it doesn’t matter where and which family you come from.

Asked his thoughts on Bollywood’s favouritism debate, he told IANSlife that, “I think for being a favourite you need to just know your work and more knowledge and precision of your art will help you to be better day by day.” Responding to whether the medium of web has democratized acting and entertainment, he said the “web has definitely opened a new space for actors”.

Kochhar is currently being seen – and liked – in MX Player’s crime drama series ‘Raktanchal’ produced by Pinaka Studios Pvt. Ltd. He plays Sanki Pandey in the 2020 thriller which has already crossed 100 million views. Directed by Ritam Srivastav, it stars Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Pramod Pathak and Vikram Kochhar.

“Sanki Pandey was a really interesting character. It had shades to play and was surrounded by conflicts. So it ensured lot of drama. Adding to that, I love to play grey and negative roles. In fact I came to Mumbai thinking of becoming a villain. But, I hardly get those characters to play. This was my opportunity to flap my wings. And the result shows,” says the Gurugram-born actor.

What according to him are the biggest strengths and drawbacks of OTT? “Only drawback which I see is that I don’t get to see web content on a big screen, unless I own one. Strengths are a lot, but to talk about the major one, I would say — It has revolutionised the cinema in our country and has placed us on a world level platform.”

He added that “Web provides a platform with no limits. Something which clicks with people will get more views.” Asked if as an actor, does the medium matter to him, he says “not really. I try to portray my character as truly as I can.”

Kochhar also talks about the coronavirus and issues it is causing. “Due to this pandemic the work had come to a stand still, causing monetary issues. So, at this point the plan is to earn some money though I wish I start getting some meaty chunks to perform like this one (Sanki Pandey in ‘Raktanchal’) and casting directors start offering me roles which have crests and troughs instead of being linear.”

Source: IANS

