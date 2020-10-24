IT, ED has rarely raided BJP leaders in last 6 years: Rao

Panaji, Oct 24 : Central government tax and enforcement agencies like Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate have rarely raided BJP leaders over the last six years, despite numerous government toppling instances, AICC secretary in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday.

“The BJP is stoking sentiment because party or government programmes do not matter anymore. The economy has fallen, our borders are threatened, our foreign policy has collapsed and we are friendless in our neighbourhood, there is no security for women and Dalits,” Rao said during a press conference in Panaji.

“Religion and nationalism is now being used for political ends. In the last six years, show me one BJP leader who has been issued ED or IT notice. So many governments have been toppled. You mean the ED or IT department do not know about this?” Rao said, indicating that large sums of money were transacted for luring of MLAs at the time of toppling of non-BJP governments.

Rao, who is in Goa on a two-day visit, his first since taking over the new brief as overseer for the opposition party’s affairs in the coastal state, also said that he would focus on strengthening the party’s local blocks and building the organisation.

The Congress overseer also said that the party was contemplating contesting all 40-seats in the 2022 state assembly polls and also criticised the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led ruling dispensation for poor governance, said Rao, who has also served as a former Karnataka president of the Congress party.

“This government has failed. The CM has failed to exercise his authority. Ministers in his government only one agenda: loot and scoot,” Rao said.

Source: IANS

