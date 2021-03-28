IT firms’ ‘work from home’ model to hit haleem sale in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Haleem makers in Hyderabad are planning to curtail their seasonal business as on the one hand, IT companies are still following the ‘work from home’ model and on the other, the threat of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic lingers.

According to a report in Telangana Today, the proprietor of Pista House and Hyderabad Haleem Makers Association President, Mohd Abdul Majeed said that in the upcoming Ramadan month, haleem will be sold only at Pista House outlets and temporary outlets will not be set up. He took this decision anticipating the fall in demand for haleem in Hyderabad.

Sale of haleem in Hyderabad may fall

Citing the reason for the probable fall in the sale of haleem in Hyderabad, he said that the demand for the delicacy from the IT corridor is likely to drop significantly as the companies are still following the ‘work from home’ model.

Meanwhile, some of the restaurant owners are expecting a rise in demand for parcels as people will not prefer to dine out due to the threat of coronavirus. However, with the rise in demand for parcels, the cost of plastic containers will also increase.

One of the haleem makers said that they will encourage ‘take away’ concept as it will ensure safety of the public.

Haleem business in Hyderabad

It may be mentioned that usually, around two thousand restaurants set up haleem outlets in Hyderabad. It is not only a business but also a source of employment for many residents in Hyderabad.

The business also leads to rise in the number of orders on food delivery apps such as swiggy, zomato etc. The rise in orders increases the income of delivery boys too.