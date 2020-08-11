It is all about Binod: How a comment made him viral?

Can anyone explain what is this #Binod ? pic.twitter.com/peq9bnUJ48 — Shafquat Afroz (@ShafquatAfroz) August 10, 2020

If you are already wondering why and how ‘Binod’ happened then read ahead.

When a YouTube channel SlayyPoint decided to share the weirdest comments received on YouTube comment sections, it all started.

Abhyudaya and Gautami in their video “Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (Binod)” had made fun of a comment ‘Binod’ posted by another YouTuber that goes with the title ‘Binod Tharu’.

Binod Tharu, who does not have any videos on his channel, keeps commenting ‘Binod’ on other YouTube videos. The SlayyPoint roast was crisp and short, but people took it too far and started commenting ‘Binod’ on the comment sections of YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

A meme fest begins

Official social media handles joined in asking for ‘Binod’ comments.

Let the Binods begin👇 pic.twitter.com/nq799Z7xor — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) August 8, 2020

Paytm went one step ahead and renamed their Twitter account after a user asked them to be a sport.

At heart we'll always be a Binod, a Prem, a पिंकू कुमार. 🇮🇳



Thanks everyone ❤️ #PaytmKaro pic.twitter.com/9mKBHvzbX6 — Paytm (@Paytm) August 9, 2020

We think Binod will be the first person to call and wish us at 12 tonight. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 7, 2020

Where Airtel India asked its user to do something ‘Binodly’ different. Tinder confirmed Binod’s presence on the dating app.

Receive every call with "Haan #Binod Bol"



Comment and tag us with their reactions😂 — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 7, 2020

Yes Binod is on Tinder — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

Known for some of the creative tweets, Mumbai police also asked ‘Binod’ to take care of his online safety. The emergency calling services of Uttar Pradesh 112 tagged ‘Binod’ keeping the covid awareness handy.

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

