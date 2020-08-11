It is all about Binod: How a comment made him viral?

If you are already wondering why and how ‘Binod’ happened then read ahead.
When a YouTube channel SlayyPoint decided to share the weirdest comments received on YouTube comment sections, it all started.
Abhyudaya and Gautami in their video “Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (Binod)” had made fun of a comment ‘Binod’ posted by another YouTuber that goes with the title ‘Binod Tharu’.
Binod Tharu, who does not have any videos on his channel, keeps commenting ‘Binod’ on other YouTube videos. The SlayyPoint roast was crisp and short, but people took it too far and started commenting ‘Binod’ on the comment sections of YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.
A meme fest begins
Official social media handles joined in asking for ‘Binod’ comments.
Paytm went one step ahead and renamed their Twitter account after a user asked them to be a sport.
Where Airtel India asked its user to do something ‘Binodly’ different. Tinder confirmed Binod’s presence on the dating app.
Known for some of the creative tweets, Mumbai police also asked ‘Binod’ to take care of his online safety. The emergency calling services of Uttar Pradesh 112 tagged ‘Binod’ keeping the covid awareness handy.
