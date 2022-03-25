It is BJP’s responsibility to sell paddy: Errabelli Rayakar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s responsibility to get Telangana’s paddy sold to the Centre.

He responded to a letter written by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay stating that the paddy must be bought by the state government, and CM should resign if that does not happen.

“These are underhanded tactics. The centre is anti-farmer,” he said. He added that Bandi Sanjay and minister of tourism Kishan Reddy had clearly said that they would buy paddy even if KCR doesn’t buy the whole crop.

He also added that there is no chance of raw rice being sold.

He played a video where Bandi Sanjay is heard saying “Don’t listen to the CM, it is my responsibility, and the BJP’s responsibility to make the centre buy all the paddy.”

He said that it was the citizen’s responsibility to force the BJP to head to Delhi and get the paddy sold. TRS officials said that instead of a double engine, they operate with double standards for North and South India.