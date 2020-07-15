It is my dream to see India host Olympics: Nita Ambani

New Delhi: Nita Ambani, Chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, said on Wednesday that it is her dream to see India host an Olympics.

Nita Ambani, who was elected as an International Olympic Committee member in 2016, said that she would like to see India’s athletes perform at the highest level globally.

“It is my dream to bring the Olympic Games to India. I would like to see India’s athletes perform at the best level globally,” she said at the 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited.

The Reliance Foundation, headed by Nita Ambani, runs a number of educational and sports projects to prepare players at the ground level with which millions of children are connected.

Nita Ambani was addressing the annual general meeting of Reliance for the first time as a director. Talking about the Reliance Foundation, she said that in the last 10 years, the foundation has changed the lives of 30 million people in the country.

“At the time of the coronavirus outbreak, we set up India’s first 100-bed special Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai in just two weeks,” she said.

“Our doctors and nurses are selfless and tireless, trying to serve fellow Indians. One of the biggest challenges when the epidemic spread was the lack of PPE kits. We made the necessary changes to our manufacturing facilities to produce more than 1 lakh PPE kits and N95 masks every day in record time,” she added.

She also assured that whenever a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus is produced, Reliance will make sure it reaches everyone in need in the country.

Talking to shareholders about ‘Mission Anna Seva’, she said, “Through Mission Anna Seva, we have provided more than 5 crore meals to marginalised communities, daily wage earners and frontline workers across the country. We are glad that it has become the largest food delivery programme undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere.”

