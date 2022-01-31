It is official: Madukarnath is new Chancellor of MANUU

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University has a spiritual leader as its new Chancellor with the varsity confirming the appointment of Mumtaz Ali Khan, widely known as Shri Madhukarnath.

Siasat.com had broken the story of Mr Madhukarnath’s appointment over a week ago, and at a time officials of MANUU did not give a confirmation of the development. An order copy of Mr Madhukarnath’s appointment in Siasat.com’s possession showed that he was appointed as Chancellor in December. However, there were certain changes to be made, only after which the development was made public.

According to an official statement from the university which was released on Monday, Mr Khan who is an educationalist and Padma awardee will serve as Chancellor for a period of three years. He will be the varsity’s sixth Chancellor effective December 17, 2021. Mr Madhukarnath, also known as Shri M succeeds Firoz Bakht Ahmed.

“The Government of India conferred a prestigious Padma Bhushan award to Mr. Mumtaz Ali in recognition for the outstanding service in the fields of education and social reform in the year 2020. He heads the Satsang Foundation, which runs two schools in Andhra Pradesh, the Peepal Grove School and the Satsang Vidyalaya,” a statement from MANUU reads.

Shri Madhukarnath has authored several books, touching upon subjects such as yoga, Upanishads, and meditation. His talks revolve around spirituality and brotherhood.

He embarked on the Manav Ekta Mission which lays emphasis on interfaith harmony and “oneness of humanity”. In 2015, he started The Walk of Hope, a padyatra over 7,500 km for peace and harmony, as a part of the Manav Ekta Mission. This culminated in Kashmir.