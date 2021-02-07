It looks like muscle injury to Pogba, says Solskjaer

Manchester: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a muscle injury in the thigh in the team’s 3-3 draw against Everton on Sunday.

A frustrating night at Old Trafford was only heightened by the Frenchman picking up a knock not long before the break, which resulted in him being replaced by Fred. Paul appeared to pick up a problem in a fairly innocuous manner, and it seemed to be caused as he overstretched when passing the ball.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer confirmed the midfielder had an issue with his thigh, which may require a scan to determine the full extent of the problem.

“Thigh, yeah. It looks like a muscle injury, so we’ve just got to check him up tomorrow and have a scan and get him treatment. Hopefully, he’ll recover quickly,” the club’s official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

It is a disappointing start to February after such a stellar opening month of 2021. Pogba was voted Player of the Month for January while his winner against Fulham was also selected as the club’s best strike of the month.

Paul has played 28 games in all competitions this term, scoring four and providing three assists.

United will next play against West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.

