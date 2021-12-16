IT Minister KTR inaugurates new facilities at Woxsen University

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday has inaugurated four new facilities at Woxsen University in Sangareddy. The facilities include a Bloomberg finance lab, an upgraded 70000 sq ft library, a self-learning centre, a mega sports arena and a high tech academic block.

After the inauguration, KTR addressed the students and faculty of the university and said that the government is ready to help the campus prosper in all ways possible.

“This is my first visit to the campus and I must tell you that this is breathtakingly beautiful and world-class,” he remarked.

He requested business leaders at the event to invest in Telangana and to replicate the German model of apprenticeship leading to providing industry exposure to students.

Woxsen is one of Telangana’s first private-run universities and was setup in 2014 and has 1200 students pursuing different courses.