Telangana IT minister KTR ends US tour on a successful note

Hyderabad: The Telangana minister for information technology and industry KT Rama Rao has wrapped up his US tour where he met the CEOs of well-known IT and Pharma Companies. In all, he held 35 meetings and succeeded in attracting over Rs. 75000 crores.

He presented a progress report of Telangana through his speeches in various sectors during the last eight years of TRS rule in his speeches. He and his team attended 35 meetings, four sector round table meetings, three large meetings and attracted nearly Rs 7,500 crore in investments to Telangana.

KTR thanked the NRI community for their warmth and love. He appraise them of the program “our village our school” and appealed to the NRI to be part of this program.

Many IT and Pharma Companies pledged to set up their operations in Hyderabad.