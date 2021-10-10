IT raids continue on third day in Karnataka; Cong cries foul

Bengaluru: IT raids have continued on the third consecutive day in Karnataka on Sunday.

The IT sleuths have continued to their searches in the residence of Somashekar, a class one contractor close to Umesh, the aide of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The officers have zeroed in on the residence of Somashekar in Bengaluru and questioning him about the transaction of money between him and Umesh.

Sources explained that Somashekar was very close to Umesh and they jointly operated deals related to the projects and tenders of the Irrigation Department.

IT officers said to have obtained crucial documents from the residence of Umesh and are now questioning Somashekar.

Sources explain that this will lead to the raids on many more contractors in the state.

However, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar attacked the ruling BJP government in this connection.

“The intention of the raids is to control Yediyurappa. His close aide’s residences and offices have been raided to tame him. There is politics behind the raids,” he said.

“I know about few ministers who are presently sitting in New Delhi and pleading with authorities not to conducts raids on them. I have knowledge about ‘certain meetings’ of the Irrigation department held in Bengaluru hotels. Why raids are not conducted on them. Few are protected,” he alleged.

IT raids targeting close circles of Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra has given room for many suspicions.

“I believe there is politics behind IT raids,” Opposition leader Siddaramaiah maintained.

As many as 300 officers from the IT department conducted raids in 50 locations across Karnataka on Thursday (September 7) from early morning.

Sources said that the raids were conducted on the specific inputs regarding huge kickbacks while implementing various schemes to the tune of Rs 20,000 crores in the Water Resources Ministry during the tenure of Yediyurappa.

The officers raided the house of Umesh, who was the BMTC conductor cum driver turned contractor, who is allegedly made fortunes after coming into the close circles of Yediyurappa.

He worked as the Personal Secretary of Yediyurappa and his services were also continued by the Bommai government. However, after this fact came out in open, his appointment was taken back.

Even former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has also stated that IT raids are done to take Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra into control.