IT sector launches SoP to prevent spread of coronavirus

Syed Hurairah



Hyderabad: The IT and ITeS industry has prepared a Standard Operating Procedure for companies in case they deal with coronavirus positive cases or with those who have been exposed to a positive case.

The SoP emphasises on prevention and early identification of cases and lists measures which organisations can follow that can prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Taking a cue from the Government of India’s thrust on the Aarogya Setu app, the SoP says that heads of companies must ensure that all employees have downloaded the app.

Interestingly, the Aarogya Setu app has come under a cloud of controversy and privacy concerns have been raised. However, the official Twitter handle of the app, has sought to refute these claims on several occasions.

Keeping safety guidelines issued by the government at the forefront, the SoP states entry into IT parks should be barred for those who do not wear masks. “Ensure that every individual irrespective of the employee, contractor, vendor, visitor etc wears a facial mask as mandated by Government. Without a mask, no one should be allowed entry into any office or IT park,” it states.

Entry of employees who reside in containment areas should not be allowed to enter the office spaces and employers have been asked to ensure this. Employees who have parents over 65-years of age and family members who have co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and respiratory issues have been asked to be careful when they return home from work.

Offices have to check the temperature of employees before they enter the office. In case an employee records temperature above normal, they are to be sent back. Furthermore, employees have to state that they are in good health by submitting a self-declaration form once they return to the office.

In case an employee shows symptoms of the coronavirus, companies have been asked to isolate him or her. The person should then be made to wear a PPE kit and moved out of the office space. The person should then consult a doctor and self-isolate for 14-days and companies will have to monitor the person’s health at regular intervals.

A list of 10 hospitals has been appended to the SoP where testing and isolation is done to those who are suspected to have COVID – 19.

