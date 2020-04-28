IT services Cos to freeze hiring this year: Mohandas Pai

NEW DELHI: India’s information technology services industry would see hiring freeze this year and senior level staff taking a 20-25 per cent salary cut due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic, says IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai.

The former Chief Financial Officer of IT services major, Infosys Ltd, said the IT industry has done a “fabulous, unbelievable and remarkable” job in transitioning more than 90 per cent of its employees to work from home.

Also Read Over 29 lakh aviation jobs in India may be hit, says IATA

It has achieved this task by setting up infrastructure at home, taking permission from their clients, and making sure that “security and oversight are there.

The Chairman of private equity fund Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education said 25 to 30 per cent, may be more, of employees of IT companies will always work from home by rotation even after the coronavirus-inflicted lockdown is lifted and the situation returns to normalcy.

Speaking to PTI, Pai said he does not expect the demand for office space in the IT sector to shrink going forward because companies would now need to maintain social distancing in their cramped office space.

“Now with social distancing, you need more space per person. So, 25 per cent working from home will provide additional space. I think space in the offices for people would get bigger; so for the next one year, the market (office space segment) could be very soft, and then it will grow at the normal pace,” he said.

On apprehensions in some quarters about job losses and salary cuts, Pai said IT companies would not hire more and they will suspend recruitment, except honouring commitments already made.

Also Read India may lose jobs as coronavirus shaking global outsourcing

“Secondly, if people leave, I don’t think they will fill up the backlog, because this quarter and next quarter, the market is going to be soft. All the clients are in the West, they have not opened their offices yet, they are still going through the pains. So, I think next year there is going to be recruitment, this year will be soft, they (IT companies) will not grow in (terms of) people,” Pai said.

“There will be salary cuts. There will be promotions but not increments in salaries for most people. For senior level they will cut salaries to adjust costs. People getting Rs 75,000 to Rs one lakh and above per month, they will see salary cuts, may be 20-25 per cent,” he added.

Mohandas Pai does not see pay cuts for staff drawing salary less than that.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.