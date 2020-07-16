IT stocks lift equity indices, Infosys surges 14%

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 12:43 pm IST
Infosys

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Thursday morning supported by healthy buying in IT stocks.

Shares of Infosys rose nearly 14 per cent on the BSE to touch a 52-week high of Rs 947.85 per share. At 10.25 a.m., its shares were trading at Rs 947, higher by Rs 115.55 or 13.90 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex traded above the psychological mark of 36,000 points.

Around 10.25 a.m., it was trading at 36,395.23, higher by 343.42 points or 0.95 per cent from its previous close of 36,051.81 points.

It opened at 36,401.20 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 36,409.79 and a low of 36,038.41 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,700.65, higher by 82.45 points or 0.78 per cent from its previous close.

Source: IANS
