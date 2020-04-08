It is time to remember God and his blessings

Jeddah: Dr Haifaa Younis on Ilmfeed channel has shed light on the reason of spread of pandemic in the whole world. She says, a Muslim asks Allah the reason that why he or she has been put in such a tribulation through a micro-organism.

She says the answer is in The Qur’an in many places. She cites a couple of verses from the chapter the Bee (16) in verse 112, where Allah has given the example of those people who were blessed by Him with peace, prosperity and provisions. But those people were ungrateful to Allah, so Allah put them in difficulty by ceasing His blessings and made them to taste fear and hunger.

Dr Haifa cites another verse of chapter Ar-Room. Allah punished the people when corruption and mischief had spread on the earth.

She says this pandemic is the reminder from Allah to turn back towards Him. This is the punishment for our misdeeds, corruption and sins. As Allah punished the different people in the past, He is punishing us now. We have been created as weak; we must repent and beg Allah for His pardon.

Dr. Haifaa Younis is an American Board certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist with roots in Iraq. In pursuit of Islamic knowledge, she moved to Saudi Arabia and graduated from the Makkah Institute of Islamic Studies. She memorised The Qur’an from Al-Huda Qur’an Memorisation School-Jeddah.



