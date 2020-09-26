It was a half murder: Poonam Pandey on Sam Bombay’s physical assault

Mumbai: Model-cum actress Poonam Pandey who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay on September 1, shocked everyone after she filed an FIR against him in Canacona, Goa within 12 days of their marriage. The actress filed a legal complaint against him for molesting, threatening and assaulting her.

And now, in an interview with SpotBoye Poonam Pandey has spoken about how horribly her husband Sam Ahmad aka Sam Bombay physically assaulted her.

Poonam breaks down emotionally

Poonam Pandey has said that her husband beat her to an extent that she suffered brain haemorrhage. “It was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital,” she further said in an interview with SpotboyE. As per reports, Poonam got discharged from the hospital two days back.

On being asked about whether it was her decision to file against Sam, Poonam Pandey said, “No, I did not decide to go to the police. The hotel we were staying in, their staff called the police after hearing noise from our room. They came in and saw everything that was happening there inside. My face was swollen. I had marks on my body and they could see everything”.

“They decided to take the action and of course I was very much angry because it was happening with me continuously and in that anger I took that legal action against him”, she added.

Poonam Pandey on ending marriage

Speaking about ending her marriage Poonam Pandey said, “This man has deleted all my pictures from his handle whereas I have not deleted anything, thinking that everything will be sorted even now. He does this everytime and removes them.”

“I don’t know anything right now. I have no idea what I’ll do”, Poonam added.

She further added that her family too doesn’t want her to with him anymore.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, Poonam Pandey said, “This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on.”