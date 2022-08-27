IT wings soon in Primary Health centers: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: State Health Minister T Harish Rao announced that the Telangana government has a plan to set up an IT wing in each Primary Health Center across the state.

Speaking on the occasion of inaugurating the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) new academic complex on Friday, Rao said that public management personnel were appointed in 630 Primary Health centres for focusing on public health.

Rao said that for better coordination between the State Government and IIPH the health secretary will be appointed as its board member.

The Minister said that in the wake of the Covid pandemic, health consciousness increased among the people. The health providers of the Government and private sectors are focusing on providing better health services to the people.

Rao said that realizing the importance of Public Health the state Chief Minister had granted 45 acre land to IIPH and also announced Rs 10 crore financial aid.

Harish Rao said that the efforts of 8 years brought positive results as the number of malaria and dengue cases in the state decreased.

Rao said that the government is providing treatment and Health Services to poor people through 300 Basti clinics. The 15th Finance Council has also praised the state’s Health Scheme.