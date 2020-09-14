Italian held in Himachal with 1.63 kg charas

Manali, Sep 14 : An Italian national has been arrested for possessing 1.63 kg charas in Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh, the police said on Monday.

Claudio Piccirilli (52) was travelling to Delhi from Manali in a private Volvo bus on Sunday night, which was stopped by the police for checking at Bajaura.

The charas was skillfully concealed in a briefcase.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused.

Piccirilli stayed in a guesthouse in Manali for two weeks.

