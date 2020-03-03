menu
3 Mar 2020, Tue Islamic Calender
Italian national tested positive for Coronavirus in Rajasthan

Posted by Sana Sikander Updated: March 03, 2020, 5:36 pm IST
Jaipur: Three cases of novel coronavirus were reported on Monday, said the Union Health Ministry. The virus which has killed more than 3,000 globally has reached Rajasthan after New Delhi and Telangana.

An Italian national tested positive for Coronavirus in Jaipur, a hospital official of state capital said on Monday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, “A passenger landed in Jaipur from Italy on February 29. He was admitted to the isolation ward at a hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening. He had tested negative. However, he tested positive in the second testing.”

“He has been put in the isolation ward of SMS Hospital. His samples will be sent again for testing since two different results were found in different tests. People who came in his contact till Feb 29 will also be screened for COVID-19,” the health minister said.

