Italy records 368 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Rome: Italy on Sunday (local time) reported 368 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus even as the total death toll due to the deadly virus in the European country rose to 1,809.

3590 new cases recorded

Civil Protection Department chief Angelo Borrelli, during a press conference in Rome, revealed that the total number of positive cases registered in the country reached 24,747 on Sunday, with an increase of 3,590 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, CNN reported.

Pope Francis prays

Pope Francis left the Vatican on Sunday to walk through Rome’s empty streets to pray for an “end to the pandemic,” CNN cited a Vatican news release. The Pope visited “two important pilgrimage sites in Rome to pray for the city and the world.”

Meanwhile, France’s Public Health authority too reported 36 new deaths due to the deadly virus, taking the toll to 127 while the total number of cases mounted to 5,423.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.