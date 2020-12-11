Italy sees downward trend in Covid-19 cases

Rome, Dec 11 : An additional 16,999 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Italy, confirming a downward trend in the number of single-day cases seen since late November, the Health Ministry said.

Thursday’s figure pushed the overall caseload to 1,787,147, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the same day, the total number of people who have recovered since the outbreak of the pandemic in late February exceeded one million, according to the Ministry.

Another 30,099 recoveries were recorded on a daily basis, pushing the total to 1,027,994.

Also on Thursday, the country registered 887 new fatalities, which increased death toll to 62,626.

Official statistics showed active infections dropped by 13,988 compared to Wednesday, bringing total active cases to 696,527.

The latest data confirmed a flattening in the curve of the second wave here, suggesting the comprehensive package of rules implemented since early November — and based on a three-tier system defining a different level of alert and of restrictions for each region — was delivering results.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.