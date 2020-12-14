ITC Hotels expands Biryani and Pulao collection to reach out to larger market

Chennai, Dec 14 : Hospitality major ITC Hotels on Monday announced the expansion of its cuisine offerings with the launch of its new ‘Biryani & Pulao Collection’ which will be available at its 10 properties spread out in six cities.

In a statement issued here, ITC Hotels said there will be 10 varieties of Biryani/Pulao – four vegetarian offerings priced at Rs 625 plus, two chicken varieties (Rs 750 plus) and four mutton dishes (one priced at Rs 750 plus and three at Rs 825 plus).

In the city, the Biryani and the Pulao collection can be ordered from ITC Grand Chola.

The other nine properties where the Biryani and Pulao collection can be ordered are ITC Maurya (New Delhi), WelcomHotel Sheraton (New Delhi), ITC Maratha (Mumbai), ITC Grand Central (Mumbai), ITC Sonar (Kolkata), ITC Kohenur (Hyderabad), ITC Kakatiya (Hyderabad), ITC Gardenia (Bengaluru), and ITC Windsor (Bengaluru).

The Biryani & Pulao Collection is available on prominent food aggregator platforms, Zomato, Swiggy & EazyDiner. In addition, the collection can be ordered via the ITC F&B App and Takeaway option.

According to ITC Hotels, the standardisation of ingredients and production processes across all the properties ensures a uniform culinary experience irrespective of the hotel location.

Each Biryani (chicken, mutton or vegetarian) is an ideal meal for one with a choice of either Mirch Baingan ka Salan or any one of the three raitas: Anar Kheera Raita/Onion Pachadi/ Sarson Raita.

The meal can be completed with one of India’s most popular desserts, from the Dum Pukht kitchen, the signature “Shahed-E-Jaam” comes in as a compliment.

The menu comes with dietary indicators, enabling diners to pre-advice on allergy ingredients.

“The Biryani & Pulao Collection is a strong reminder of our culture. At ITC Hotels we make significant investment in cuisine research. The richness of India’s ingredients, the back story of each preparation and the passion of our team to make this story be heard louder, encouraged us to create this collection and bring the aromas closer home. This collection covers biryani and pulao from all four regions – north, south, east and west. Crafted with the utmost care and hygiene to ensure your well-being and a safe dining experience, the ‘Biryani and Pulao Collection by ITC Hotels’ is an ode to the legendary dishes, crafted by the Master Chefs of ITC Hotels for diners to enjoy,” Anil Chadha, COO-ITC Hotels was quoted as saying in the statement.

ITC Hotels Biryani & Pulao Collection

Vegetarian Offerings (Each portion serves one)

1 Kale Moti Pulao Rs 625+

2 Subz Paneer Pulao Rs 625+

3 Nimona Mirch Pulao Rs 625+

4 Hyderabadi Subz Tahri Rs 625+

Chicken Delicacies (Each portion serves one)

5 Bibi ka Murgh Pulao Rs 750+

6 Konaseema Kodi Pulao Rs 750+

Mutton Signatures (Each portion serves one)

7 Keema Pulao Rs 750+

8 Gosht Bohri Biryani Rs 825+

9 Metiabruz Biryani Rs 825+

10 Serai ki Biryani Rs 825+

–IANS

vj/vd