itel A48 now available at Rs 1,399

New Delhi: Continuing with the efforts to provide affordable yet technologically advanced smartphones, itel — the No 1 brand in sub Rs 7,000 smartphone segment on Monday announced an exclusive offer on its all-rounder smartphone itel A48 in collaboration with Home Credit India.

Under this affordable finance scheme, customers can buy itel A48 with a down payment of Rs 1,399* followed with a no cost EMI of Rs 625 for tenure 8 months, powered by Home Credit India.

“In India, there are more than 350 million feature phone users who are looking forward to upgrade to a smartphone. However, factors like affordability and value for money have been a bottleneck in tier 2 and below towns to drive the wave of digitalization. Since inception, itel by launching affordable yet technologically advanced smartphones has continued to bridge the digital divide, thereby driving socio-economic growth across the nation. With this partnership with Home Credit India, itel aims to make itel A48 ultra-accessible to the Indian masses by making it available with no cost EMI options. With the minimal spend of Rs 625 per month, any aspirer in India can own India’s all-rounder smartphone A48 to meet his/her digital requirements. We are optimistic that our latest offering will be well appreciated by consumers and will enable them to better realize their digital aspirations,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said in a statement.

Talking on the partnership, Ankush Khosla, Chief Sales Officer, Home Credit India said; “Home Credit India, as a responsible consumer lender has always worked on enabling people’s lives and their way of living, aided by simple & safe financial solutions. This partnership with itel is in the same spirit, enabling the vast feature phone consumers in the country to upgrade themselves as smartphone users, especially in the post-Covid time, when the whole world is moving to digitalization and e-everything.”

Priced at Rs 6,399, the reloaded itel A48 smartphone is an all-rounder smartphone as it can fulfill all the aspirations of a technology enthusiast, ranging from entertainment with a big waterdrop HD+ display, seamless experience, high-capacity power backup, advanced security features, photography with AI dual camera.

Further, the new itel A48 comes equipped with the Android 10 Go edition. Additionally, it also comes with an assurance of a One Time Screen Replacement offer where consumers can avail of free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase.

Also, customers who enroll for JioExclusive offer would be entitled to instant price discount of Rs 512 and additional benefits worth Rs 4000 on A48, thus making it one of the best buys for value seeking consumers.

itel A48 comes loaded with super trendy features that will provide all-round experience to the consumers at an affordable price. The smartphone is clad in 15.49 cm (6.1-inch) HD+ IPS Waterdrop display to give a theatre like experience and 2.5D TP lens providing a better screen design. It is further adorned with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1560*720 pixels resolution for immersive and brighter video viewing.

The smartphone runs on latest Android 10.0 (Go Edition) and powered with 1.4GHz quad-core processor for seamless multitasking functionality. In terms of memory configurations, the phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable memory up to 128GB.

On the battery front, A48 is powered by a 3000mAh battery and smart power saving mode for unstoppable usage. The phone also comes with dual security features like fast face unlock and multi-feature fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone comes equipped with dual 5MP AF rear camera with LED flash and 5MP selfie camera configured in the unique camera setup, adding to the premium look and feel of the phone. The front 5MP selfie camera with AI Beauty Mode ensures bright and clear selfie, even in low light areas. It comes equipped with multiple camera effects like smart recognition, portrait mode, beauty mode, etc. which helps in capturing professional photograph with greater details.

The smartphone offers dual SIM slots with dedicated memory card. It also supports dual 4G VoLTE /ViLTE functionality. The new itel A48 smartphone features a gradient glossy finish and is available in three colour options – gradation green, gradation purple and gradation black.