itel launches 4K Android TV range in India

New Delhi: After witnessing massive success with the previous television launches, itel on Thursday unveiled two new 4K Android TVs under its G series — G4334IE (43-inch) and G5534IE (55-inch) — in India at Rs 32,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively.

The new television models are designed to elevate the home entertainment experience with a bigger, brighter and better viewing experience.

Aligned with its brand philosophy ‘itel Hai. Life Sahi Hai’, the new G Series 4K Smart TV additions are equipped with superior features that will make everyday entertainment better for consumers.

The new range offers a better viewing experience with 4K UHD resolution, Ultra Bright Display (upto 400nits bright), frameless design, A+ grade panel and ultra-slim body bringing a cinematic experience in the comfort of home.

“Considering the evolving trends, we are pleased to expand our TV portfolio with the launch of 4K Android TVs under our G-Series range that comes equipped with a better resolution for brighter viewing and Dolby Audio for a better listening experience,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

“We are confident that the new lineup of televisions will enjoy similar success in our target markets as we have witnessed with our previous television launches,” he added.

Both the TVs also pack the latest Android 10 operating system (OS), Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and more storage.

A powerful chipset from MediaTek supported by ARM Cortex A53 CPU and Mali G52 GPU ensures glitch-free picture clarity. They feature 2GB RAM and 8GB of built-in storage.

Designed for a cinematic audio experience, it is packed with Dolby Audio and two 12W speakers. On the connectivity front, it comes with built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports and Bluetooth 5.0 support to enable a connected smart home experience as well.

The TV portfolio is Made in India and is targeted towards consumers who want to upgrade to a superior and better Android TV.

“The pandemic situation has underpinned the significance of a technologically advanced television that fulfills all the entertainment needs while people stay indoors. OTT aficionados also look forward to upgrading their televisions for a bigger and better viewing experience,” Talapatra said.

Since last year, itel has been progressing by expanding its product portfolio from mobile phones to smart accessories and then to home entertainment.

With the launch of the new range of 4K TVs, itel now caters to different demands of consumers and is committed to making their home entertainment experience better. The brand has a huge consumer base of over seven crore customers in India.