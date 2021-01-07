itel Mobile becomes stronger with 7 crore happy customers

New Delhi: Taking its success story forward, itel on Thursday announced that it has crossed seven crores, happy customers, in India.

This milestone comes in less than five years of its operation in India. The journey from six crores to seven crores has been the fastest for itel, a testimony of customers’ trust, acceptance and reliability on the brand.

“Over the last five years, itel has seen robust growth and has successfully secured its position amongst the top three industry leaders in its segment. With the next billions of Indians entering into the fold of connectivity, itel will catalyse this transition enabling vast majority to reap the benefits of digitalization providing comfort and convenience catering to their needs across entertainment, education, financial inclusion and business,” Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

Customer-centricity, robust distribution network backed with strong service support and localised marketing communication approach are the four key pillars in itel’s success story in India.

itel has equipped, enabled and empowered its customers with its magical portfolio over the last few years, aligned with its brand philosophy of ‘Har Haath Mein Jaadu’. As it builds on this momentum, the year 2021 will see itel leapfrogging towards its new brand vision ‘itel hai. Life Sahi Hai.’ The new vision connotes, enjoy a better life with itel’s range of products and services.

He further added “Our new brand vision “itel hai. Life Sahi Hai.” emphasizes on our commitment to provide a value-driven offering to our customers for a more convenient and better life. We are excited about strengthening our roots in every Indian household with our value plus, new-age technology products at an affordable price range so that every Indian can experience itel’s magical portfolio and have better standard of living through its phones, Televisions and Smart Gadgets.”

Since its inception, itel has been instrumental in democratizing technology for the masses, thereby empowering consumers with trendy technology, backed with affordability and accessibility.

To celebrate this path-breaking achievement, itel is soon going to launch flagship products across categories.

The launches will be aligned with its new brand vision of empowering consumers to realise the true potential of digitalization. itel’s every innovation is backed by its core values-commitment towards customers, dependability, reliability, and accessibility, that helps the brand to create a difference for itself.