itel Vision 1 PRO with HD+ waterdrop display, premium looks launched at Rs 6,599

New Delhi: After witnessing massive success and acceptance with Vision 1 — its first HD Waterdrop display smartphone in February last year — itel on Friday announced the launch of yet another innovative and next-gen smartphone christened as “Vision 1 PRO”.

Priced at Rs 6,599, “Vision 1 PRO” equipped with bigger 6.52-inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop with in-cell technology and 2.5D curved fully laminated display topped with 450 nits brighter screen for higher transmittance that provides an extra glow to the outdoor viewing experience.

“Our previous offering Vision 1 with its communication ‘Naye India Ka Naya Vision’ received an overwhelming response from consumers and aligned with providing innovative features backed with affordability.

“We have launched Vision 1 PRO with key communication message of ‘India Badhega Aage Naye Vision Ke Saath’ – which accords with our Vision 1 PRO smartphone in a newer, power packed and bigger avatar,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

He further added: “The new world order has reinstated the significance of digitalisation and have made the role of a smartphone more profound to continue our daily life. The newly launched Vision 1 PRO, is aligned with the brand’s new vision— ‘itel hai’. Life Sahi Hai’ which emphasizes on enjoying a better life with itel’s range of products and services.”

According to Talapatra, “The launch of Vision 1 PRO is designed, to elevate the experience of our consumers who are looking for a high-performance smartphone with an immersive viewing experience. After establishing leadership in the sub Rs 6,000 category, itel is eyeing to bring smartphones with a premium look and new-age features to be the brand of choice in the sub Rs 7,000 segment.”

The device is further adorned with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600*720 pixels resolution for immersive and brighter video viewing.

“Vision 1 PRO” is powered by a massive 4000mAH non-removable battery to provide the user with 800 hours standby, 24 hours average usage, 35 hours of playing music, 7 hours of playing video and 6 hours of gaming.

The smartphone comes equipped with AI Triple camera with 8MP Primary and flashlight adding to the premium look and feel.

It comes equipped with AI beauty mode, Portrait mode, Pano mode, Pro mode, low light mode and HDR mode that helps in smart recognition, automatic adjustments of the camera effects capturing sharper objects with greater details.

The front 5MP selfie camera with AI Beauty Mode for ensuring a bright and clear selfie, even in low light areas.

The smartphone is powered by 1.4 GHz Quad-Core processor and 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM for customers.

The phone also comes with dual security features like fast face unlock and a multi-feature fingerprint sensor.

The phone comes with an adapter, USB cable, protective case, user manual and a warranty card. The phone comes with a Free Mono BT headset as a limited period offer.