It’s a wrap for Adipurush team after 103 days!

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 11th November 2021 12:45 pm IST
It's a wrap for Adipurush team after 103 days!
Adipurush Team (Twitter)

Mumbai: After 103 days of filming, director Om Raut on Thursday has announced the wrap up of one of the much-anticipated movies of the year ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Om shared an all smiles picture with the cast of the film and wrote, “It’s a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can’t wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot.”

For the unversed, ‘Adipurush’ is an upcoming mythological movie directed by Om Raut. The film is Om’s new directorial venture after last year’s blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

MS Education Academy

Prabhas will reportedly play Ram in the movie and Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

The film, which is slated to get a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, had started production back in February.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button