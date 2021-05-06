It’s been heroic effort from all involved, says US on COVID-19 assistance to India

Washington: As US four military aircraft carrying medical supplies have landed in India amid the COVID-19 so far, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday described it as a heroic effort from all those involved.

“So far, we have sent 4 gray tails to India, containing 1m Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 Oxygen Concentrators, 1,600,300 N95 masks, 457 Oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 Deployable Ox.

Concentration System. It’s been a heroic effort from all involved,” Austin tweeted.

So far, we've sent 4 gray tails to India, containing 1m Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 Oxygen Concentrators, 1,600,300 N95 masks, 457 Oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 Deployable Ox. Concentration System. It's been a heroic effort from all involved. pic.twitter.com/RJuxJ0KOOf — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 5, 2021

India is currently dealing with a devastating second CVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country’s health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Earlier, a flight from the USA carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India on Saturday night, the Ministry of External Affairs had informed.

“Cooperation with US continues! Another flight from USA arrives carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators & other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to US for its support,” tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

US will be sending supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India, including 1,000 refillable oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks, and one million rapid diagnostic tests.

India registered 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,06,65,148, the Indian government said yesterday.

As per the government data, a present there are 34,87,229 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.