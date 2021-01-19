Its bench has shown the calibre of Indian team: Shami

New Delhi, Jan 19 : India’s second string players showed in Australia the calibre that the team has and its ability to win in all conditions, said fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who missed the last three Tests owing to a fractured forearm, here on Tuesday.

“It is great for the team that players who come from the bench and put in such strong performances. When players perform well in their first match it provides a big boost to their confidence which is good for the team,” Shami told reporters.

Shami was among the six Indians who had to drop out over the course of the four-Test series due to injuries.

However, India, on the strength of their bench, went on to win the series 2-1 as they became the first team in 32 years to beat Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday.

“Our bench has shown what calibre this team has. The mental strength that they exhibited helped the team show that we can beat any team in any conditions,” he said.

Shami was injured while batting in India’s disastrous second innings in the first Test in Adelaide. The injury forced him to retire hurt and it meant that the visitors were all out for 36 — India’s lowest innings total of all time. Shami, who went wicketless in Adelaide, was replaced by Mohammed Siraj, who went on to take 13 wickets and ended the series as India’s highest wicket taker.

Siraj’s performances helped India record their second consecutive win in a Test series in Australia.

“A lot of our players were injured and we won the series with our reserve players which is a matter of great happiness. They have shown their character. The biggest thing is that we managed to do a repeat of what we did in the 2018-19 series. There can be nothing greater than winning back to back series in another country,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.