It’s confirmed! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in relationship

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for a while now. Though the duo has remained mum about their bond and refrained from sharing pictures together, social media has been smart enough to decode what’s brewing between the two. Not just this, shutterbugs often spotted them together at get-togethers and events.

Katrina and Vicky spotted together (Photo: Instagram)

Their joint appearance at a friend’s Diwali party in 2019 and cute moment on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, added much needed fuel to their hush-hush relationship rumours.

And now, Anil Kapoor’s son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are together. While on a chat show with Zoom, Harsh had to answer which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? He said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.” Then adds, “Am I going to get in trouble for it?”

Soon after this, Vicky and Katrina’s fans were elated, and while one wrote, “Harsh has spoken…they are together…for real #vickat #Victrina,” another fan wrote, “Yes it’s true their love is real.”

This week paparazzi captured Vicky Kaushal at Katrina Kaif’s building. Vicky’s Range Rover is often spotted parked in the premises of Katrina’s building.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryvanshi and Phone Bhoot. Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects include The Immortal Ashwathama, Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur.