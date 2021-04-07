It’s my ‘deathday’: Ram Gopal Varma tweets on his birthday

Hyderabad: One of the most talented faces in the film industry is director Ram Gopal Varma who hails from Hyderabad. RGV, who has made almost 50 films, has truly revolutionized cinema the second he made his filmmaking debut. Each time RGV takes on a project, he makes sure to create wonders.

Apart from his work in Bollywood and Tollywood, Ram Gopal Varma is one filmmaker who attracts headlines for his controversial statement on social media. The director and producer turns 58 today and even today he does’t hesitate from speaking his mind and being vocal about his opinions on social media.

As Ram Gopal Varma turned an year older today, he took to his Twitter and wrote, “No , it’s not my birthday but it’s my deathday today because one more year in my life died today.”

RGV’s work has been given the title of the “most influential movies of Hindi cinema” by the film critic Rajeev Masand. For his 1999 political crime drama, Shool, he has also received the National Film Award for scripting.

As soon as he tweeted, fans started wishing him ‘happy deathday’ instead of ‘happy birthday’.

Known for films like Rangeela, Satya, Company, Sarkar and others, RGV has always impressed us with his versatile filmmaking skills. Those following his work will know his love for making movies based on true stories, and real-life incidents. His ucpoming movies include D Company, Disha Encounter and Enter The Girl Dragon among others.