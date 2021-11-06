It’s official! Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are in relationship

Athiya and Rahul have often been spotted together, but they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship

By IANS|   Updated: 6th November 2021 12:19 pm IST
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty (Instagram)

Mumbai: On actress Athiya Shetty’s 29th birthday, cricketer KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official with a loved-up post.

Rahul shared two pictures posing with Athiya. In the image, the two are seen making a goofy face while in the second photo they are smiling at the camera.

“Happy birthday my (love emoji) @athiyashetty,” Rahul captioned the pictures, which currently has 1.9 million likes.

Athiya and Rahul have often been spotted together. However they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Speaking about her work, Athiya was last seen on screen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui .

