It’s official! Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar gets engaged, see pics

Mumbai: After keeping mum over a period of time, actress Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar finally made their relationship official. The couple announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts with a post, which was simply captioned with ring and heart emojis.

In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid Darbar could be seen gazing lovingly at each other and surrounded by balloons. The biggest balloon was a blue heart-shaped one which read, “She said yes.” While she looked gorgeous in a floral salwar kameez, he wore a yellow shirt and white pants.

Check out their Instagram posts here:

Earlier, it was also reported that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s Nikah will take place on December 24. Zaid’s father Ismail Darbar also spilled beans regarding the same.

If the reports are to be believed, the couple will exchange the wedding vows on December 24. The functions will be held at a Mumbai Hotel and the celebrations will go on for 2 days.

Who is Zaid Darbar and how did the couple meet?

Zaid Darbar is the son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar. He is an actor-dancer and a social media influencer.



Image Source: Instagram

Gauahar met Zaid while making a TikTok video. Ever since the two have been posting several dance videos on their social media handles.

The couple started making headlines when Zaid celebrated Gauahar’s birthday this year. Sharing a photo of himself and Gauahar Khan on Instagram, Zaid wrote, “So I guess it’s never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I’d rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous♥️.”

Soon after, the two began sharing adorable posts on Instagram. Zaid Darbar gifted Gauahar a ring at the end of their dance performance on “Nehu Da Viah”, a clip that went viral among fans.