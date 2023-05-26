It’s official! Salman Khan announces Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Mumbai: There’s good news for ‘Bigg Boss’ fans. After wrapping up the full-fledged televised version of the popular reality show in February 2023, superstar Salman Khan is set to be back with a fresh new season of Bigg Boss OTT.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be out on Jio Cinema. On Friday, the makers unveiled the show’s promo which shows Salman announcing the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

“Main leke aa raha hun Bigg Boss OTT toh dekhta jaye India,” Salman said in the clip.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promo – Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Promo – Salman Khan – Jio Cinema@BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/Wkj6THwbjH — Bigg Boss khabri (@biggboss17_) May 26, 2023

Salman looked super cool in a shiny silver jacket that he teamed up with a white t-shirt.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and filmmaker Karan Johar hosted it.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, like its previous season, will be shorter in duration as compared to its television counterpart. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the last season. On the other hand, three finalists from Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were given a chance to be in the main show (Bigg Boss 15).

If reports are to be believed, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui and Rajeev Sen are expected to be a part of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.