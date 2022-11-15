It’s official! Sara Ali Khan is dating…

Mumbai: Bollywood actors dating life is something everyone wants to know about and celebrities try to keep it a secret as long as possible. Latest speculated relationship that has left fans unrest is of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubhman Gill.

It all started after a couple of pictures and videos of the two hanging out together surfaced online. And now, Shubhman’s latest statement about Sara has raised eyebrows and it confirms that there is something brewing between them.

In a talk show hosted by Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, Shubhman was asked if he is dating Sara Ali Khan, and he smiled and said “Maybe”. Sonam kept pulling his leg and said “Sara ka Sara sach bolo”, to which he replied by saying “Sara Ka Sara Sach bol diya hai”. Later in the same show when he was asked who is the fittest actor in Bollywood, Shubhman said Sara without giving any second thought.

so Shubman Gill has kind of confirmed it about dating Sara Ali Khan 😏 pic.twitter.com/nrsngdH4Kq — sohom 🇦🇷 (@AwaaraHoon) November 15, 2022

A few days ago pictures of the rumoured couple having a meal at a restaurant in Mumbai went viral. Many people trolled Shubhman for dating girls with the name ‘Sara’ as it was rumoured that he was in an alleged relationship with Sara Tendulkar daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, though it was not official.

Now that the cricketer confirmed that he ‘Maybe’ dating Sara Ali Khan fans can’t wait to hear something from Sara’s side.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for her next movie Ae Watan Mere Watan co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ in her kitty.